Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Curves In Leopard Print Outfit In Mirror Selfie, Reveals Her Sunday Mood

Priyanka Chopra, the global icon and Bollywood sensation, treated her fans to a glimpse of her stunning Sunday mood. In a captivating mirror selfie shared on social media, Priyanka is seen flaunting her perfect curves in a chic leopard print outfit.

The actress looked radiant in the stylish ensemble, which consisted of a matching leopard print top and capri. The striking pattern accentuated her impeccable fashion sense, while it showcased her hourglass figure. Priyanka’s mirror selfie was a testament to her effortless style and innate ability to rock any look with absolute panache. She shared the photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Sunday mood" as a caption. Her caption hinted at the perfect blend of relaxation and glamour that encapsulates a lazy Sunday.

Take a look at the photo here:

Advertisement

Recently, Nick Jonas opened up about marrying an Indian woman who practices Hinduism, emphasizing how it has enriched his life and broadened his perspective. Talking on the podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Nick said, “I have a deep and meaningful relationship with God but God has taken many different shapes than what I just read in one book now. And marrying an Indian woman who is Hindu, I have learned so much about that religion and faith that it is so inspiring. We are raising a child who is gonna have elements of biblical principles and also from the Hindu faith."

On the work front, Priyanka is currently seen in the web series Citadel. The series has been praised by fans and very soon its Indian version will be aired. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in it. She was recently starred in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.