Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she had frozen her eggs in her early 30s at the suggestion of her mother, Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple opted for surrogacy as Priyanka revealed that she had “medical complications".

Now in a recent interview, Priyanka opened up about freezing her eggs much before meeting Nick, at the suggestion of her mom. “I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) going, ’Just do it’," Priyanka told Dax Shepherd.

Priyanka also revealed that she did not want to date Nick at the beginning because she was unsure whether he would want to have kids at 25. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship often became a subject of discussion for various reasons, including their ten-year age gap. While Priyanka is 40, Nick is 30 years old.

“I always knew I wanted kids and that was one of the reasons I didn’t want to date Nick because I was like I don’t know if he would want kids at 25. I love kids, I have worked with kids at UNICEF, I have volunteered at kids’ hospitals, I am like a kid whisperer, and I would rather spend time with children than with adults. I love kids, all our parties are kids and dogs friendly, at our house, you can bring them anytime," she said.

