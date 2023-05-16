Priyanka Chopra BRUTALLY Trolled for NOT Watching RRR; Users Say 'No Wonder She Called It Tamil...'

Priyanka Chopra has been facing a volley of criticism for saying that she has not watched SS Rajamouli’s RRR despite hosting its screening in the US in January. RRR made history earlier this year, shattering box office records and even winning numerous awards, including an Oscar for its popular song Naatu Naatu.

Priyanka, who earlier faced backlash for calling RRR a “Tamil film," is now being trolled for not watching the movie. During a segment on Vanity Fair, Priyanka was asked: “You starred opposite Ram Charan in his Hindi debut Zanjeer. Have you seen RRR?" To which, the actress replied, “No!" Further elaborating her answer, Priyanka added, “I just didn’t get time. I don’t watch a lot of movies, but I watch a lot of TV shows."

Priyanka’s answer didn’t go down well with netizens, who began trolling the actress on social media. One user wrote, “Wait but didn’t she hold a screening? How is this physically possible?" Another on wrote, “PC gained publicity from hosting the South Asian Excellence at the Oscars event, which occurred at Paramount Studios. It’s ironic that she gained publicity from hosting but did not watch RRR and could not even correctly recall the language of the film. Admitting to not watching the film is not a cute, funny, or relatable moment. It reads like she used the RRR success for clout without ever caring for the actual film. It reads as disingenuous." “How do you host a screening of the movie and not watch it? No wonder she called it a Tamil movie," a third user said.

Earlier, in a podcast interview with Dax Shepard, Priyanka ended up calling the Telugu blockbuster a “Tamil film". Ironically, she called it a Tamil film while correcting Dax who called RRR a Bollywood movie.

Speaking on the podcast, Dax was drawing comparisons between Bollywood and Hollywood, calling Bollywood similar to the 1950s Hollywood scenario given that there are a few stars and big studios control everything. Priyanka somewhat agreed with the comparison, suggesting that it was a thing but Bollywood has evolved now.

“Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing…" she said when Dax interrupted and cited RRR as an example. Priyanka corrected him by saying, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way," before adding, “It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers."