Priyanka Chopra Goes Bold in Skintight Gown With Thigh-High Slit for Citadel Event; Watch Sexy Video

Be it red carpet looks, glamorous parties, or casual outings, Priyanka Chopra’s wardrobe boasts of all things chic, trendy and noteworthy. The actress always makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. As she kickstarts the second leg of Citadel promotions in London, Priyanka dished out a major fashion goal with the classic all-black look.

Sharing a bundle of pictures of the same, the actress wrote, ‘Citadel has arrived in London…’. Priyanka looked all things smart and elegant in an all-black full sleeved gown with a thigh-high slit. She looked effortlessly glam with a neat hair bun, and kohl rimmed eyes. She posed with utmost perfection.

Priyanka has been putting up in London lately. Earlier this week, several photos of the actress vent viral when she shared a passionate kiss with hubby Nick Jonas on the streets of London before leaving for work. They surely shell out major couple goals and don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Earlier this month, Priyanka flagged off Citadel promotions in Mumbai with co-star Richard Madden. At the event, the actress expressed that her criteria for choosing projects has changed over the years. Revealing the ‘one thing’ which is non-negotiable for her, she shared, “I can’t work with people I don’t like anymore. It’s really non-negotiable for me. I have to admire, look up to, like the people I am surrounded with. I have been doing this for a very long time. I want to be excited about going to work, I want to be inspired about going to work, and that has become non-negotiable for me." The show also marks Priyanka’s web series debut. Helmed by The Russo Brothers, Citadel is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.

Apart from that, Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba for Heads of State. The actress shared the news on Instagram and wrote, ‘On to the next.’ Reportedly, the shoot will begin in May. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is being produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.

