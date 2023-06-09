Priyanka Chopra Goes Bold, Wears Sexy White Plunging Neckline Dress With Risque Thigh High Slit in Rome

Priyanka Chopra was seen in Rome, attending the opening of BVLGARI’s hotel with Zendaya and boy, she looked like a vision in white! The actress was seen joining Zendaya and other members of the brand on the red carpet wearing a rather bold outfit. Priyanka opted for a white gown which featured a plunging neckline and a risque thigh-high slit.

The Jee Le Zara star was seen styling the outfit with a statement necklace. She tied her hair up into two ponytails, bringing back memories of Ariana Grande from 2020. She completed her look with a pair of white heels. Fan pages have shared several videos and photos of her look.

While Priyanka opted for white, Zendaya wore a black ensemble. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress chose to keep things rather formal but chic as she stepped out wearing a dazzling sheer top with a jacket and a pair of formal pants, all in black.