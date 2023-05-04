Priyanka Chopra Has an OOPS Moment; Loses Balance and Almost FALLS; Nick Jonas Saves Her, Watch

Citadel and Love Again actress Priyanka Chopra tripped when she was making her way out of the MET Gala 2023 After Party on Monday night (Tuesday IST). The actress, who joined her singer-husband Nick Jonas for the bash, stepped out wearing a gorgeous red outfit with a pair of massive heels. While she rocked the look, she lost balance and almost fell when the couple was making their way to their car.

In a video shared by a fan account, Priyanka was seen holding Nick’s hand as they walked to their car. Priyanka was distracted, talking with a few people around her when she lost her balance. Fortunately, Nick held on to her, preventing her from falling. Watch the video below:

Fans lauded Nick for being there for Priyanka and helping prevent an embarrassing moment play out. “He always got her that is so great that’s how you really love and care and protect someone thanks Nick for showing us," a fan said. “I want to thank Nick who is always there for Priyanka’s loving and caring husband and right behind her invade that happens again our Desi girl is in great hands Nick Jonas," added another.

“Oh man those heels 👠 and cobblestones 😳, but they got it🙌👏❤️❤️Love Nick being a gentleman," a third fan wrote. “Nick got your back Pri," a fourth comment read.

For the MET Gala 2023 After Party, Priyanka wore a hot red shirtdress with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with a unique hairdo, hula hoop earrings, and a black tie. Nick, on the other hand, complimented her in an all-black suit. In a picture from inside the party, Priyanka and Nick were seen chilling with actresses Florence Pugh and Ashley Park, as well as Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in Citadel, which is streaming on Prime Video. She also has Love Again releasing this weekend.

