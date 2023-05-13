Priyanka Chopra Heads to New Delhi For Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement, Snapped in London

Priyanka Chopra is not going to miss Parineeti Chopra’s engagement! The international actress was spotted making her way to India, via London, on Friday night to attend Parineeti’s engagement with AAP minister Raghav Chadha. A photo of Priyanka travelling solo in London has surfaced online, confirming that she is headed home. In the photo, Priyanka was seen posing with a fan in the airport.

It was reported on Friday that Priyanka will be making the short trip home for Parineeti’s special day. A source told Hindustan Times, “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family."

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had confirmed the news of Parineeti’s engagement. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Madhu sent her good wishes to Parineeti and Raghav. “I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings," she said.

Even though Parineeti and Raghav have not issued any official statement regarding their relationship or engagement as of now, several media reports claim that they will exchange rings in New Delhi on May 13. The two are likely to get engaged in a traditional ceremony that will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. They have reportedly planned to wear matching outfits for their engagement ceremony. Raghav has chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti will wear an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra.

The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started making headlines after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.