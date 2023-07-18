Priyanka Chopra Holidays With Friends And Family in Bahamas As She Turns 41; First Photos Out

Actress Priyanka Chopra has achieved global recognition over the years, owing to her talent. Not to forget, she started off her film career with Bollywood. Today, the actress turns 41 and is spending it with her family, including hubby dearest Nick Jonas and baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Bahamas.

While neither Nick, nor Priyanka has posted photos from the birthday celebrations, a photo of Priyanka, allegedly from the party in Barbados, is now going viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London. Post their ‘beautiful day out, the singer dropped in a bundle of happy photos with his lady love and also added a heartwarming note summing up his day. The note read, “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my ❤️. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam."