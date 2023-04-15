Priyanka Chopra Is Beaming With Pride As Her Hubby Nick Jonas 'Sells Out' Concert Tickets

Priyanka Chopra never shies away from expressing her love for her singer-husband Nick Jonas. The actress is beaming with pride as the tickets for Nick’s Royal Albert Hall concert sold out. On her recent Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a mirror selfie featuring herself and Nick. In the snap, we can see Nick posing in a crisp white shirt, black leather pants and white sneakers. On the other hand, Priyanka is resting on a chair in a cute dress, clicking a memorable photo.

In the caption of her picture, Priyanka wrote, “After he sells out a Royal Albert Hall" and added a heart-eye, prayer hands, and an emotional face emoji.

For those uninitiated, Royal Albert Hall is an auditorium in London, where artists perform events and concerts. It has a seating capacity of around 5,272 people. The Jonas Brothers - Kevin, Joe and Nick have performed several of their hit songs at this hall. They also introduced their new rendition of their single ‘Wings’ from ‘The Album’ here at the venue on April 14.

Meanwhile, pictures from Priyanka and Nick’s London outing are currently doing the rounds on social media. The couple was captured sharing a romantic kiss and the moment soon went viral on the internet. The Desi girl was seen in casual all-pink attire while Nick looked dapper in a black outfit. The two who got married in 2018, never leave a chance to shell out major couple goals.

On the work front, the actress is right now on a promotional spree for her upcoming action web series Citadel. The six-episode series will start streaming on Amazon Prime from April 28, 2023. The prime cast also includes Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Leo Woodall and Ashleigh Cummings, to name a few. Priyanka kickstarted the promotions of Citadel in Mumbai and then moved on to London.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas is working on his upcoming release The Album. This will be the sixth studio collaboration between Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. The Album is slated to release on May 12.

