Priyanka Chopra Is 'Fine' With Sex on First Date, REVEALS If She Will Give Up Oral Sex; Watch Video

Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra is spilling the beans on sex and relationship in a new interview for her upcoming Hollywood movie Love Again, which also stars Sam Heughan. Priyanka, who has been married to American pop star Nick Jonas for over four years, answered a series of saucy questions on Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen.

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan played the BFF test as they appeared on the late-night, interactive talk show. During the game segment, the two actors agree that sex on the first date is “fine by me" and that it’s acceptable to give out a fake number to someone if they’re not romantically interested in the person.

Cohen also asked Priyanka and Sam about what they would sooner give up for the rest of their lives — oral sex or cheese. Priyanka couldn’t stop laughing at the question, even as she said, “I just like the positioning of oral sex with cheese." She later admitted that she would agree with her co-star Sam who chose to give up “cheese" over oral sex. Watch the video:

Priyanka Chopra has also been making shocking revelations about her personal life a lot lately. In a new podcast, the Bollywood icon revealed that she was dating someone during the shoot of Quantico, which marked her debut in Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra said that her Quantico co-stars hated her ex boyfriend as she was “always crying" in that relationship.

On Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy, Priyanka mentioned that it was her Quantico co-star Graham Rogers who asked her to meet Nick Jonas at the time.

“Nick’s older brother (Kevin Jonas) had watched Quantico and had told Nick, ‘you guys should meet.’ I was doing my TV show Quantico at that time and I had my co-actor Graham and he had done a movie with Nick and he was like, ‘you guys should meet!’ Again, I was in a relationship at that point of time and so was Nick. But my co-actors hated my boyfriend at the time because I’d always be on the phone in tears and they’d be waiting for me. They were like, ‘you need to get out of this f***ing relationship," Priyanka said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for a few months. They welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, via surrogacy.