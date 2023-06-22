Priyanka, Alia, Katrina’s Jee Le Zara Delayed; Farhan Akhtar To Star In Aamir Khan's Campeones First

Ever since the announcement of Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, fans have been extremely excited about the collaboration and are keen on seeing the project come to life. However, looks like, fans have to wait a bit longer as Farhan Akhtar who was supposed to be helming the project has other work commitments prior. Buzz is that the actor who’s starring in Aamir Khan’s Campeones will finish shooting for the film first.

A source close to the production house informed Pinkvilla that, Jee Le Zara might have to take a back seat due to the date issues and now Farhan has renewed the schedule to focus on other projects. “Jee Le Zara is a film close to the hearts of Farhan, Zoya, and everyone at Excel Entertainment. Despite repeated attempts to jump-start the film, things are falling through due to date issues. Even Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. Instead, Farhan has renewed his schedule which will prioritize acting in a film first."

The source further added, “A call on the prospects of Jee Le Zara will be taken once all three leads have a common date of the shoot. There could be some changes in the casting as well."

The new portal also revealed that Farhan who has signed for the Aamir Khan production, Campeones Remake, will begin shooting for the same. The film will be helmed by RS Prassana. The source added, “Farhan and Aamir are best of friends, and recently when Aamir discussed Campeones with Farhan, he was game for it. Both Aamir and Farhan have similar creative headspace and are targeting to take the film on floors by October this year."