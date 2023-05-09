Trends :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
    Priyanka Chopra Looks Smoking Hot In Plunging Neckline, Backless Dress in New York; Videos Go Viral

    Priyanka Chopra Looks Smoking Hot In Plunging Neckline, Backless Dress in New York; Videos Go Viral

    Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a white gown during the promotion of Love Again.

    Curated By: Dishya Sharma

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 09:05 IST

    New York

    Priyanka Chopra stuns in white.
    Priyanka Chopra stuns in white.

    Trust Priyanka Chopra to step out in one of the best outfits from her wardrobe in New York City. The actress, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming release Love Again, was seen making her way to a talk show on Monday (Tuesday, IST) to talk about the film. While fans were eager to know what she had to say, they are spellbound by the dress she’s chosen for the outing.

    In videos and photos gone viral, Priyanka looked stunning in a white gown. The actress chose a plunging neckline gown that was backless. The flowy dress doubles up as the perfect summer date pick.

    She paired the outfit with matching white shoes and carried a pair of sunglasses along. She left her wavy hair open to complete the look. Priyanka was seen waving and greeting fans before making her way to the studio. See photos and videos below:

    Love Again revolves around Mira (played by Priyanka) who is not over her partner’s sudden passing away even after two years. She often sends messages to her dead partner’s phone number to cope with the grief. However, life takes a turn and Rob (Sam Heughan) starts using the number. Inevitably, he reads her messages but doesn’t know who she is. As every romcom has it, the strangers meet but it isn’t all fairytale! Mira is on a horrible date with a man, played by Nick Jonas. Eventually, the two cross paths and fall in love.

    The film is slated to release this weekend. This marks Priyanka’s third Hollywood film after Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic. She is also currently headlining Prime Video’s international series Citadel.

    The New York Premiere took place last week with Nick, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attending it. Priyanka slipped into a powder blue mermaid-style gown by Nina Ricci at the premiere.

