Priyanka Chopra Makes A Big Revelation On Why She Never Learnt Cooking; Says ‘My Father...’

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon now and is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. She always manages to make headlines from her statement and recently she made another big revelation on why she never learned cooking.

In Vogue’s video, the actress was heard saying that her father was never in favour of her going to the kitchen and cooking. “My dad grew up in a conservative family and saw a lot of the girls having to always feel that they needed to be in the kitchen, it was a societal pressure. He did not want me to grow up like that, so he discouraged it, he would be like, ‘What are you doing in the kitchen? Come here!’ So I just never learnt it," she said. The actress was participating in the show Now Serving. She first made the drink Bloody Maria Apertif. She also showed how to make a Cereal Spectacular in a hilarious style and ended with the main course– a dish she grew up eating.

The actor also said stuffed omelet was a Chopra family tradition and recalled how her father used to make it every Sunday.

The Citadel actress also shared her daughter Malti Marie’s eating habits and said, “Our daughter is a foodie, thank God! We take her with us and she eats whatever we eat. She loves lamb chops, she eats Indian food, she needs a variety. If you give her grilled chicken and steamed vegies, she won’t eat it."

On the work front, Priyanka is currently seen in the web series Citadel. The series has been praised by fans and very soon its Indian version will be aired. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in it. She was recently starred in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.