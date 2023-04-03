Priyanka Chopra Makes Big Confession at Citadel Event, Says 'Can't Work With People I Don't Like'

Priyanka Chopra confessed she cannot work with people she doesn’t like. The Citadel actress made the confession while talking about things that are non-negotiable for her when it comes to signing a project. Speaking about the subject at the press conference in Mumbai, she said, “I think what’s non-negotiable now is actually very true, I can’t work with people who I don’t like anymore."

Explaining her reason, Priyanka said, “It’s really non-negotiable for me. I have to admire, look up to the people I work with, like the people that I’m surrounded with. I’ve been doing this for a very long time and I want to be excited about going to work. I want to be inspired about going to work and that’s become non-negotiable for me. So when I meet the people I’m going to work with, I take notes in little pads. But that truly is… As I’ve evolved, become very important to me."

Priyanka is in Mumbai with Richard Madden to promote Citadel. The actress spoke at length about the making of the series as well.

Advertisement

Priyanka landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti in tow. The couple made their appearances at the grand Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event on Friday and joined Bollywood for a fashion gala on Saturday. Their red carpet looks made the headlines.

The actress also had fans online feeling all things good as she joined Ranveer Singh to dance on Galla Goodiyaan from their film Dil Dhadakne Do.

As for Citadel, the actress shares the screen with Richard Madden. The series premieres on Prime Video later this month. This marks Priyanka’s second international series after Quantico.

Read all the Latest Movies News here