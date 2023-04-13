Priyanka Chopra Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Lesbian Encounter In Viral Clip, Karan Johar Stunned

Priyanka Chopra did not shy away from revealing that she’s had a lesbian encounter. Her revelation did leave Karan Johar speechless. In a video now going viral, Priyanka is seen seated on the Koffee couch in an episode of Koffee With Karan with Deepika Padukone. In the clip, Karan asked Priyanka and Deepika if they’d been hit on by women. While Priyanka confidently said she has been, Deepika couldn’t help but tease Karan.

Noticing a change in his posture, Deepika teasingly asked Karan why he was rubbing his knees, adding that it is no crime to like people of the same gender. Following the exchange, Priyanka said she has been ‘propositioned’ and it left Karan stunned.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone came together on the episode back in 2014. The actresses had worked together in Bajirao Mastani.

“Encounters, I wouldn’t know, but I’ve been propositioned," she said in the episode. When asked if the preposition came close to being an ‘encounter’, Priyanka said, “It could’ve been. It was at a nightclub, a few years ago. And this girl, who clearly didn’t know that I don’t swing that way, was being extremely sweet, and very flattering, and very flirtatious. And I didn’t know how to tell her… Because she was somebody I knew."

Adding that even Karan knows the person, Priyanka said, “I just had to be like, ‘babe, I kinda have a boyfriend’, which I didn’t at the time. It could have been… But I prefer boys."

Priyanka recently met Karan Johar at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The actress was in Mumbai a few days ago to attend the launch with Nick Jonas and was spotted catching up with Karan. The two were seen sharing a laugh before they made their way to the launch.

