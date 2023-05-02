Trends :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Diamond Necklace Is Worth Rs 204 Crores; Here's What She Will Do With It

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra wore an 11.6 carat diamond necklace from Bulgari that complemented her sexy thigh-high slit gown well. Check out her photos

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:42 IST

New York

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in a sexy Valentino gown at Met Gala 2023.
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in a sexy Valentino gown at Met Gala 2023.

Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to glitz and glamour, but her newest necklace just brought her jewellery collection to a whole new level. The Bollywood icon wore an 11.6 carat diamond necklace to Met Gala 2023. The statement piece was from Bulgari.

However, what caught our attention was the price of Priyanka’s necklace. If a viral tweet is to be believed, Priyanka’s neck piece is worth USD 25 million which is approximately Rs 204 crores. The tweet reads: “Her USD 25 million @Bulgariofficial necklace is going to be auctioned off after Met Gala @priyankachopra."

Meanwhile, Priyanka hit the Met gala red carpet wearing a sexy black gown with thigh-high slit from ace designer Valentino. Interestingly, Priyanka’s entry in the bold gown received the loudest cheers at the Met gala. The actress was joined by her husband, American pop star Nick Jonas. The couple arrived hand in hand at the gala and posed together on the red carpet. Check out LIVE Updates from Met Gala, here.

On the work front, Priyanka has been grabbing headlines for her recently released American web series Citadel. The action thriller series is getting a lot of love from the audience.

Prime Video web series Citadel also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. The Indian version of Citadel will have Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Priyanka also has the romantic comedy Love Again releasing this month. Priyanka stars along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in the movie. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

first published: May 02, 2023, 07:49 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 12:42 IST
