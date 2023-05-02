Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Entry in Sexy Thigh-High Slit Gown Gets Loudest Cheers; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra is an undisputed queen of fashion. The global icon takes the internet by storm every time she walks the red carpet. And her this year’s Met Gala look was no exception. Priyanka hit the Met gala red carpet wearing a sexy black gown with thigh-high slit from ace designer Valentino.

Interestingly, Priyanka’s entry in the bold gown received the loudest cheers at the Met gala. The actress was joined by her husband, American pop star Nick Jonas. The couple arrived hand in hand at the gala and posed together on the red carpet. Check out LIVE Updates from Met Gala, here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been grabbing headlines for her recent interview in which she revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs while she was filming for her TV show Quantico. The actress had earlier said that she got the procedure done at the suggestion of her mother, Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple opted for surrogacy as Priyanka revealed that she had “medical complications".

In a recent podcast, Priyanka narrated the process of freezing her eggs. She said on UnWrapped Podcast, “When I was in my early 30s, I decided to do it. I was filming Quantico at that time. It is painful, you have to give yourself injections over a month. You have hormonal ups and downs. It makes you feel insane. You feel bloated."

“I was filming at that time but I just wanted to do it for myself. It’s expensive, so you should save for it. It’s not the easiest thing to do but I do advocate it for working women, single women or those who want to have kids but aren’t sure about it," Priyanka added.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here