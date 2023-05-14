Priyanka Chopra Thanks Mother-in-law For Raising Nick Jonas Well, Thanks Malti For Making Her 'Mama'

An emotional Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt note to mark Mother’s Day. The actress took to Instagram and shared a post in which she thanked her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas for a number of things. Addressing her mother, Priyanka called Madhu ‘strongest’ woman she’s ever known. Addressing Denise, the actress thanked her for raising Nick Jonas to become an ‘exceptional son’. She thanked Malti for making her a mother.

“Im so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more greatful you’re mine!" Priyanka began the post.

“To all the moms out there.. the ones I have a privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… you are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the nurtures who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude," she added.

To Denise, she wrote, “Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed." She concluded the note by sending her love to Malti. “And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me," the actress, who embraced motherhood last year, wrote.

Along with the note, she shared two pictures. The first featured Priyanka with her mother and daughter, spending the afternoon indoors. In the second, she was seen enjoying an outdoor meal with Denise and Malti.

The post received much love from her friends and fans. They sent Priyanka wishes on Mother’s Day along with love to her mothers and daughter.