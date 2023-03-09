Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Go All Out To Host EPIC Holi Party, Preity Zinta Adds Bollywood Tadka

Priyanka Chopra has kept her colourful family tradition alive by hosting Holi parties with her husband Nick Jonas. Last year, the couple invited friends and family members to their Los Angeles home for the celebration. This year, Priyanka and Nick also invited actress Preity Zinta and her family to mark the auspicious festival.

On Thursday morning, PeeCee took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from their Holi bash. In the mushy still, Nick Jonas was seen chasing his ladylove to smear her with more colours as the duo had a gala time together. “Happy Holi to all celebrating! As you can tell we take it very seriously," Priyanka Chopra wrote while uploading the picture. Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, 90s bombshell Preity Zinta gave fans a closer look at their latest celebration in a vibrant reel video. The clip consisted of a series of photos and videos, wherein Preity not only posed with her husband, Gene Goodenough but also with the party hosta, Priyanka and Nick. “Happy Holi everyone. What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such gracious & fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining and the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food," wrote Zinta alongside the reel.

More glimpses of the Holi party show Nick Jonas and other attendees launching colourful attacks at each other. Priyanka also strikes a hilarious pose while making a peace sign in what appears to be a selfie.

Even last year, Priyanka did not hold back from sharing glimpses of their group of friends doused in coloured powder. In a cute video, Nick Jonas was seen rubbing the dust off Priyanka’s hair as the couple was covered in different shades. “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed," she captioned one post.

Most of the guests along with the couple chose to wear white as they threw coloured water bags at each other. The celebration was set against the beautiful panoramic views of the couple’s Los Angeles house. From lounging by their pool or reading children’s books about Holi to her friends’ kids, the close-knit celebration remains to be unmissable. “Do me a favor.. let’s play Holi. Sorry. Had to," she captioned a subsequent post from last year. For those unaware, the short note makes reference to an iconic Bollywood Holi song from the 2005 film Waqt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Amazon web show Citadel with Richard Madden. It will premiere on the OTT platform on April 28.

