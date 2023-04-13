Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Romantic Lip-Lock, Fans Say 'Hot Parents Smooching'; See Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most loved power couples in tinsel town. Time and again, they dish out major couple goals. They were recently spotted in London, and their lip-lock pictures have gone viral on the internet. In the photos, the actress was seen sharing a passionate kiss with her beau and then the duo held each other’s hands.

Fans on seeing the pictures gushed over the couple. One of them wrote, “Beautiful, i wish i had the superpower to move the window/ front screen to see the “passionate kiss" in the 1st pic❤️". Meanwhile another comment read, “Wowww hot kiss!!❤️❤️Happy to see these lovebirds", “Hottt parents smooching," read another one.

Priyanka recently visited India for Citadel promotions and for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Nick Jonas also accompanied her. The trip also marked their daughter Malti’s first outing in the country. The actress made sure that she along with her daughter seek blessings from the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Many photos of the same were shared on social media.Speaking of Citadel, the show marks Priyanka’s web series debut with Richard Madden. The duo kickstarted the promotions from Mumbai. Helmed by The Russo Brothers, Citadel is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.

Apart from that, Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba for Heads of State. The actress shared the news on Instagram and wrote, ‘On to the next.’ Reportedly, the shoot will begin in May. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is being produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.

