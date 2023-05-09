Priyanka Chopra On Working With Hubby Nick Jonas, “So Far We Are…”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples globally. Time and again, they dish out major couple goals and have surely come a long way. They are now looking forward to working together as well.

Talking about working with him, Priyanka shares, “You never know if it will be Hindi or not, but Nick and I are working with each other, I don’t know if it’s a film or not. So far we are producing shows together, we are creating stuff together and I am pretty sure the progression of that will end up being in working with each other. I don’t know if it will be in a romantic capacity or what we will play. But I am pretty sure, we will work together."

Advertisement

While Priyanka has made brief appearances in Nick’s music videos earlier, audiences are yet to see a full-blown project featuring the duo. Earlier last year too, the actress told Variety, she stated that while she loves working with Nick, she’ll ‘never sing with him’ as he’s a ‘musical prodigy’. “I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him," she said. He’s a musical prodigy," she added. Talking about their other collaborations, Priyanka added, “We’re definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together."

Back in January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. Their little one recently India with her parents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. The film is slated to release on May 12, 2023. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here