Priyanka Chopra Exits Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa? Fans Propose Anushka, Deepika As Replacements

When Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa was announced, it had everyone by its hook owing to its stellar cast of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Netizens were stoked to see another road-trip film like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara but with a women-centric cast. However, it was recently reported that Farhan Akhtar has delayed the same. However, a new rumour making the rounds claim that Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the film.

There has no official confirmation on the same from the actress or the filmmaker. But fans have already decided on who will be the best choice. Many have said Anushka Sharma will be perfect as the third woman in the group. However, many are also of the opinion that Deepika Padukone will be good choice.

Earlier, a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama shared that due to lack of coinciding dates from the stars, the film had to be put on the backburner, “Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time," the source claimed.