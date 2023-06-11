Priyanka Chopra Performs Special Puja on Her Dad's Death Anniversary, Malti Dresses in Lehenga

Priyanka Chopra performed a special puja in the memory of her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary. The actress took to Instagram and revealed that she hosted a puja at her Los Angeles home and her daughter Malti Marie played a vital role in the puja. In the photos she shared, Malti was seen wearing an adorable lehenga and participating in the rituals.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka teased her daughter, revealing that owing to her lehenga, Malti learnt about her belly button. Priyanka then shared photo from the puja and said, “Puja time. Miss you Nana." She followed it up with another photo featuring a framed photo of her father along with the caption, “Miss you dad."

Dr Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013, after having a long battle with cancer. He was a physician in the Indian Army and took his last breath at the age of 62. Priyanka, who has often spoken about how close she was to him, was devastated after his death. Her father’s death took a toll on her mental health. In a nod to her father, Priyanka got the words ‘Daddy’s little girl’ inked on her wrist in his handwriting. Priyanka often speaks about how her dad was her biggest cheerleader.