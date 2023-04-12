Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Rumour About Fight With Karan Johar Over SRK in Old Video: 'No One Can...'

Amid a fresh brew of controversy involving Priyanka Chopra and “politics in Bollywood," a clip of the global icon reacting to her reported feud with Karan Johar has gone viral. Kangana Ranaut recently alleged that Karan Johar “banned" Priyanka from Bollywood because of her “friendship" with Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana’s statement came after Priyanka revealed in a podcast that she decided to take a break from Bollywood after she was “pushed into a corner" in the Hindi film industry.

In the clip, which has now gone viral, NDTV’s Sonia Singh asks Priyanka about her reported fallout with Karan following the rumours about her alleged friendship with SRK. The actress says, “I am somebody who’s very loyal and I only have a few friends. I keep them close. I didn’t have any friend when I came into the industry. I wasn’t a part of any camp and just did the work that came my way. For me, having self-respect is the most important. Today, I can walk into any room with my head held up high because I believe in what I do – in my truth. If you have the courage of conviction, no one can bring you down."

Priyanka didn’t let Kareena Kapoor’s “snide remarks" on her National Award for Fashion slide through, either. She fired back at Kareena in the same old interview, saying “Well I guess if you don’t have one (National Award) then, it’s just sour grapes, you know. What do I say?"

For the unversed, in an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2012, host Karan Johar had asked Kareena about winning National Awards and how important they are to her. Kareena has never won a National Award while Priyanka had received one for Fashion, in 2010. Kareena had said, “I don’t want the National Award… I seriously don’t need any such thing. I would only want the audience to go and watch the film once and that will be more than enough for me. Once everybody should see the movie and say it is a good watch."

During a recent podcast with Dax Shepherd, right before visiting India for the big Bollywood gala at the NMACC opening, the global star opened up about her experiences in Bollywood and why she decided to move to the US. She revealed that she had felt cornered in the industry and had struggled with certain individuals, saying, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."

