Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her FIRST Reaction To Seeing Jonas Added To Her Name, Told Nick 'You Know…'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the sacred knot back in 2018 December. The love birds have been going strong ever since and dish out major couple goals. The actress recently opened up about her relationship and also recollected about the first time she saw Jonas attached to her name, after her marriage.

While promoting her next Citadel, the actress told FOX5, “It’s a reminder to people that I am taken." She added, “For the first time when I saw it, I I think it was the Matrix or one of my other movies or my book or something. I looked at my husband and I was like, ‘You know right. That I love you. Can you tell? You better know that.’ But of course the gravity of of the decision and also the fact that my name and my identity has evolved in the 22-23 years that I’ve been doing this."

She further added, “I think the excitement is still seeing yourself up there. You can call me Priyanka, you can call me Pri, you can call me PCJ, whatever. It doesn’t change the fact that it’s me up there and that’s exciting."

When asked about seeing her name on billboards, and posters, she shared, “There’s a movie I did which was based on an Olympic female boxer champion. Her name was Mary Kom and it said ‘Priyanka Chopra in an as Mary Kom’. I remember seeing that for the first time. The gravity of it… and then my TV series Quantico came out, I remember at Sunset Boulevard my face on a building and my name on top. Its really mind-boggling when you see that. Your name in sparkling letters, its tantalizing, its very exciting to see that."

Back in January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. Their little one recently visited India with her parents.

