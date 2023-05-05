Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her In-laws Kept Nodding Off at Hindu Wedding, Says 'Nick Jonas Glaring...'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved and powerful couples in the entertainment industry. They always won everyone’s hearts with their chemistry. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in India back in 2018, which included both Christian and Hindu rituals. However, recently in a video on the British Vogue Youtube channel, the Citadel actor is seen sharing a fun fact about her Hindu wedding with an American singer.

Priyanka mentioned that Nick’s entire family had flown down to India for the wedding and they were very tired because of the long flight. She revealed Nick’s family was ‘nodding off’ during the Hindu wedding. “This is from our Hindu wedding. It’s done according to astrological charts and the auspicious time was 10 o’clock at night and everyone had flown done from America. They were just so jet-legged. I could just see my husband glaring at his family cause they were nodding off. This was really bittersweet and funny because obviously The Simpsons are an iconic part of most of our childhoods. But it was also the irony of me in an Indian dress marrying a white guy. Great," she said.

In the same video, Priyanka is also seen talking about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. “What she went through gave me a reason for wanting to not take my life so seriously and not think that a small crisis is the end of the world. She was a true warrior and my inspiration every day," she was cited as saying. To note, Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in 2022.

On a work note, Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in the web series Citadel. Helmed by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, the series also stars Richard Madden, Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. She will also set to star in the romantic comedy Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also be making her long-awaited Bollywood comeback with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial film Jee Le Zaraa.

