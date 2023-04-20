Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Nick Jonas Is Similar To Her Father, Says 'He Is So Much Invested...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been occupied with managing her time between various shoots, assignments, and promoting her highly-anticipated series, Citadel. In a recent interview, she talked about her rapport with her husband Nick Jonas as well as opened up about her family. She also shared the story behind their rickshaw photoshoot. Priyanka mentioned that she sees a lot of similarities between Nick and her father. The actress praised her spouse, acknowledging him as a feminist and her biggest supporter. She noted that Nick shares similarities with her father in never holding her back and supporting her on every step.

During an interview with India TV, Priyanka said that her husband is just as passionate about her career as she is and takes pride in her accomplishments, despite coming from different backgrounds. I see a lot of my father in Nick. My father was very respectful to my mother as she was a working woman. It’s during the 70s’ when my father told my mom that ‘Neither of us will bring anything from our houses and we will make our own home’." Furthermore, talking about how Nick being her cheerleader, Priyanka said, “Whenever I pose on the red carpet, he stands there staring at me and even clicks my pictures. He’s so much invested in my success and he has no insecurity about it which is so beautiful."

Advertisement

When asked about the auto-rickshaw photoshoot, Priyanka revealed it was actually Nick’s concept. She recollected, “Nick said- we will do a cool photoshoot like in a rickshaw or whatever- So, when we were going to Bandra, we stopped and asked a rickshaw wala bhaiya if we can take a picture. He agreed and then we clicked the pictures and went to NMACC."

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Citadel, where she will star alongside Richard Madden in a leading role. The duo began promotions for the series in Mumbai, and it is set to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.

Advertisement

Additionally, Priyanka will be sharing the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming movie Heads Of State, which she announced on her Instagram account with the caption “On to the next." The movie is set to begin filming in May 2023 and is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here