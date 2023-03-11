Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a huge advocate of body positivity. The actress recently revealed how she was body shamed ahead of an event in Los Angeles. She was talking to Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke during the Southwest Film Festival when the global icon opened up about being told many things about her body ‘that are difficult to hear’. “I’ve been told many things that are difficult to hear. I arrive feeling crappy because somebody told me yesterday I wasn’t ‘sample sized’," she said.

The global icon also revealed how she cried to her singer-husband Nick Jonas and her team after the incident because she felt ‘really bad’. “I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband and my team and I felt really bad about the fact I’m not sample-sized and that that’s a problem, apparently. Most of us are not. ‘Sample-sized’ is a size 2. Who’s a size 2? I don’t see a lot of hands," Priyanka said as she looked at the audience.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, recently, Priyanka also hosted a pre-Oscars bash to celebrate South Asian excellence along with her friend-actor-writer Mindy Kaling. The event was graced by RRR star Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana, Jr. NTR, Preity Zinta and Jacqueline Fernandez among many others.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to make her web series debut with the Russo Brothers’ Citadel. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

Earlier, in an interview with Collider, Priyanka opened up about Citadel and said, “I think there’s nothing like that on television. It’s very high-end, it’s got clever action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it’s got heart. So, I think There’s really nothing like it on TV right now and that’s a big reason why I really wanted to do this. To do something for that many episodes… you know it’s a commitment."

Read all the Latest Movies News here