Priyanka Chopra REVEALS She Believes In Long-Distance 'FaceTime Sex' With Nick Jonas | Throwback

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a power couple in the entertainment industry. The duo first got acquainted in September 2016 when the Jealous singer sent her a DM on social media. They exchanged texts and eventually met in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. They then walked down the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala but they were reported to be just friends. However, in the summer of 2018, they sparked rumours of dating when they attended a baseball match in Los Angeles. Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018, exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony held in Udaipur and since then, Priyanka has not shied away from divulging juicy details of their personal life.

In a playful interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen back in 2019, Priyanka Chopra had shared her thoughts on sexting and FaceTime sex during long-distance periods with her husband. She admitted to believing in it, while Willie Geist disagreed due to concerns about privacy. When asked if she had ever helped Jonas with manscaping, Chopra responded with a “No," but then clarified that she had assisted with a fade in the back once.

Advertisement

Interestingly, back in 2016, during an episode of the American talk show Live with Kelly, Priyanka Chopra had expressed her dislike for men who manscape. She had said, “I hate it. It’s gross." According to Priyanka, there are certain things that should be left to women. She believes that men should have a more effortless and scruffy appearance, being well put together but not overly groomed. "

Meanwhile, the second season of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel has been confirmed. On Thursday, Prime Video announced that it has renewed the global hit series Citadel for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner.