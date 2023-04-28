Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Heard ALL Gossip About Her Career, Citadel Star Says 'Logo Ka Kaam...'

Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Heard ALL Gossip About Her Career, Citadel Star Says ‘Logo Ka Kaam...’

Priyanka Chopra reveals she has heard everything that has been told about her career over the years.

April 28, 2023

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chopra is seen in Citadel this weekend.
Following a successful career in the Indian film industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shifted her focus to Hollywood. She started her international music career in 2012 with the release of the single In My City and went on to achieve major milestones by starring in movies and series like Quantico, Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic and many more. She has now taken the OTT world by storm with her latest project – Citadel. It is a spy thriller produced by the Russo Brothers and also starring Richard Madden in the leading role. The series premiered on Prime Video today. While it all seems smooth from the outside, Priyanka’s journey outside home has not been easy.

Looking back on her career, the actress recalls how she dealt with constant gossip and doubts about her abilities - from questions about her competence to land significant projects to claims that she was just a one-hit-wonder.

When Priyanka Chopra was asked whether there were people who criticized her Hollywood debut, she replied to the Indian Express that she has heard “everything" about herself over the years but never paid attention to it. She acknowledged that she had heard people calling her debut a “fluke" but didn’t feel the need to respond to it since she knew her own truth. Priyanka also mentioned the claims she heard about herself. “I was supposed to be a fluke, I had paid for my own advertising, I had gotten the job because someone recommended me and not because I auditioned four times. So many things were said. But you know, logo ka kaam hai kehna," she said.

When questioned about whether her achievements throughout the years have helped to eliminate racial stereotypes, she responded affirmatively, saying that it has made a significant difference. Priyanka emphasized, “It takes one leader to make one change, and then you will see, then four and then suddenly it is a community. I saw that community. I started doing this South Asian pre-Oscar party last year. It was smaller but really amazing and this year it was on a much larger scale." Priyanka also mentioned that she wanted to demonstrate to Hollywood, not just the media, the strength of unity in numbers.

She wanted to make it clear that the South Asian community is not just a small group of four or five people, but a large community of 400 individuals who come from different parts of the world.

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka will appear in Love Again, a film helmed by Jim Strouse and featuring Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey, and Celine Dion. Love Again is all set to hit the silver screens on May 12, 2023.

first published: April 28, 2023, 19:52 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 19:52 IST
