Priyanka Chopra Says Her Dad Put BARS on Windows, 'Confiscated Jeans' After She Returned from US

Priyanka Chopra revealed that her father, Dr Ashok Chopra had to install bars at their home and confiscated her jeans after the Bollywood actress returned to India from the US. In a new interview, Priyanka opened up about her father and revealed that her ‘paranoid’ father, who died in 2013 following a battle with cancer, took the drastic step after a boy jumped onto the balcony of the house.

The Bollywood actress, speaking with The Howard Stern Show, said that she had returned to India after four years of studying in the US looking ‘a little bit more woman than’ her father had anticipated. She added that once back home, she was often followed home by boys. When the balcony break-in incident took place, her father decided to install bars at home.

“My dad was super paranoid because he sent to America a 12-year-old with braids and trying to be cool, so I got my hair blown out that was the only thing I had ever done, come back after all of these American hormones and the food. I come back a little bit more woman than my dad would have anticipated at 16. When I went back to India and I was in this small town and I was peacocking like I peacocked in my American high school I had boys follow me home," she recalled.

“One of them jumped into my balcony at night. That’s why my dad was like, ‘F*** this, bars, all your jeans are confiscated, you are going to wear Indian suits, nothing happening. I had a driver drive me everywhere, he was freaked out. I get it but then my career happened. I feel so bad for my dad," she added.

Priyanka shared a close bond with her father. The actress has a tattoo on her wrist designed in his handwriting and has often spoken about how big of a cheerleader he was of her work.

