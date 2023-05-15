Priyanka Chopra Says 'I Love You Jaan' As Nick Jonas Drops Her Adorable Pics With Malti

Nick Jonas sent wishes to Priyanka Chopra on Mother’s Day with a special post. On Sunday night, the singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped an unseen picture of the global icon with their daughter Malti Marie. In the photo, Malti can be seen sitting on her mother’s shoulders as the two strike a pose for the camera.

Priyanka wore a grey top and layered it with a jacket of the same colour. She also added a cap and goggles to her look. On the other hand, little Malti looked adorable in cheetah-print attire. Besides the picture, Nick also dropped a video in which the mother-daughter duo can be seen walking around a road with smiles on their faces. “Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day," Nick wrote in the caption.

Reacting to Nick’s post, PeeCee took to the comment section and wrote, “love u jaan. Thank you for making me a mama (sic)." Check out the post here:

Earlier on Sunday, Priyanka also shared a post on Instagram in which she thanked her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas for a number of things. While PeeCee called Madhu the ‘strongest’ woman she’s ever known, she thanked Denise for raising Nick Jonas to become an ‘exceptional son’. She then thanked Malti for making her a mother.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel. Her latest romantic comedy, Love Again, directed by James Strouse, has also been released now. She now has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline in which she will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.