Priyanka Chopra Sends Nick Jonas Love as He Hosts Epic Birthday Bash For Denise Jonas, Siddharth Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s brother Siddharth Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas recently celebrated their birthdays together on Wednesday. Priyanka’s singer-actor husband Nick Jonas hosted their joint birthday party as she was away for work. The actor shared a video of the birthday duo dancing and thanked her husband.

She took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “And that’s how it’s done. Thank you @nickjonas for always making every celebration so incredible. Miss you all." In the video, Denise and Siddharth were seen doing some salsa moves.

Denise and Siddharth, who share the same birthday, were also dressed alike in black attire. While Denise wore a black dress, Siddharth wore a black shirt with matching pants.

Priyanka had also shared a picture of Denise on her Instagram Stories captioned, “Happiest birthday @mamadjonas. We love you and celebrate you everyday!" Denise looked beautiful in a pink cover-up as she posed against a scenic blue sky and water.

The actor also shared a sweet never-seen-before picture of her brother with her daughter Malti sitting in his lap. She wrote, “Happiest birthday Sid @siddharthchopra89. Seeing you go from my little brother to Mamu is incredible. Love you Gooch."

Nick Jonas shared a picture from the duo’s joint birthday celebration on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Happiest birthdays to these two birthday twins. Love celebrating you."