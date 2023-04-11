Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan Attend Polo Tournament Together in This Vintage Photo Shared By Nafisa Ali

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali is often seen taking a trip down memory lane. She shares throwback pictures of herself or with other actors on her Instagram handle. Today, she shared an old picture of her with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The post is a tribute to her husband’s regiment, the 61st Cavalry.

On Tuesday, Nafisa Ali took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture. It looks like both went as chief guests to the regiment’s polo tournament in Delhi. In the picture, the actress is seen presenting Shah Rukh Khan with the regiment’s polo jacket. Priyanka Chopra is also seen in the frame but is overshadowed by Nafisa.

Sharing the photo, Nafisa wrote, “This was when Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra came as chief guests to our polo tournament in Delhi … we presented him with the regiment‘s polo jacket. My husband’s Regiment the 61st Cavalry was formed immediately after India’s independence in 1947 following the amalgamation of the princely states with India. All regular and irregular erstwhile state forces’ cavalry units were disbanded to raise a new Horse Cavalry Regiment."

See her full post below:

A couple of weeks ago, the actress shared pictures of wearing a saree. “Me at 19 years for a photo shoot …. A sari advertisement in Bombay after winning ‘Miss India 1976", she writes as a caption.

Nafisa Ali is best known for her roles in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa, Life In A… Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Pathaan. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film was a super hit at the box office. He will be soon seen in Jawan with Nayanthara and Dunki. While Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will be soon seen with Richard Madden in the most-awaited series, Citadel. It is slated to release on Prime Video on April 28. Recently, she announced that she has teamed up with John Cena and Idris Elba for a film titled Heads of State.

