Priyanka Chopra Shares Blood-Stained Selfies, Says ‘Ready To Do This All Over Again’ For Citadel 2

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently seen in the web series Citadel next to Richard Madden. The high-action show portrays Priyanka in a never-seen-before spy avatar where the actress does massive stunts. As the show aired its finale episode, the show has already been greenlit for the second season.

An elated Priyanka shared a collage of blood-stained selfies on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Ready to do this all over again, but for now, watch the finale episode."

Earlier, Priyanka shared a post on her Instagram handle confirming Season 2 of Citadel. She wrote, “S2 is coming!! Looking forward to it 😉 @jennifersalke @therussobrothers. But for now watch the finale episode on @PrimeVideo @citadelonprime."

She also shared a bundle of behind the scene moments from the action sequences and also penned a gratitude note for her stunt artists of the show. The actress shared a video, where she was heard saying, ‘tell me your job is glamorous, without telling me that your job is glamorous’. The video then gives glimpses of all the times, Priyanka has gotten injured, done her make-up, and shot the action sequences. The note went on to read, “Blood, sweat, and tears, literally. 😉😆 So grateful for the brilliant stunt coordinators on @citadelonprime 🙏🏽 @don_thai , @jyou10 and @nikkipowell114 you made doing my own stunts feel like a cake walk."

She added, “Wait, what,Kidding! There was nothing easy about that but having you and your excellent team around made me feel so safe. Thank you!! Also Special thanks to my amazing stunt double @neeshnation, who did all the falling/landing (the tuff stuff) on my behalf 🙈😉 Couldn’t have done this without you all. Season finale this week ♥️ PS: wait for the end. That’s @jyou10 as usual hyping me #BTS."

Speaking of Citadel, an Indian version of the series being helmed by Raj and Dk will be airing soon. The Indian version of the show will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha. Priyanka Chopra’s journey in showbiz has been an inspiration. The actress started her career by entering a beauty pageant back in 2000, then stepped into Bollywood to deliver films that were widely loved and appreciated. She has now become a global icon with multiple Hollywood titles to her credit.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif.