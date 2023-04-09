Home » Movies » Priyanka Chopra Shares Cute Pic of Daughter Malti Enjoying Nature, Take a Look

Priyanka Chopra Shares Cute Pic of Daughter Malti Enjoying Nature, Take a Look

Taking to her Instagram story section, Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of how her daughter Malti is spending her time back in their LA house.

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 13:48 IST

Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra shares an adorable pic with daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra shares an adorable pic with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra recently jetted back to Los Angeles after spending a brief time in India. The actress was here with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti to promote her upcoming series Citadel and attend the NMACC fashion gala. Now, she is back in her home in LA. Taking to her Instagram story section, she gave a glimpse of how her daughter Malti is spending her time back in their LA house.

In the photo, Malti can be seen standing indoors and staring at nature through a glass wall. She is seen resting her hands on the wall as she quietly stares outside. The actress left a heart-shaped emoji along with the photo. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra shares a photo of her daughter Malti

During her India visit, Priyanka had taken her daughter Malti to seek blessings from Shree Siddhivinayak. Priyanka had shared a picture of herself with Malti from inside the premises of Shree Siddhivinayak Temple. Priyanka Chopra held Malti close to herself as the priest put a teeka on her forehead. The actress also posted a snap of the decorated Ganesha idol. Her caption read, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings. #HanumanJayanti #GanpatiBappaMorya."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel along with Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame. The show will release on April 28. Priyanka will also be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Steve Oram among others. The film is helmed by James C. Strouse.

first published: April 09, 2023, 13:48 IST
last updated: April 09, 2023, 13:48 IST
