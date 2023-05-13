Priyanka Chopra Shares FIRST Photo From Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement; See Here

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared the first picture from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony festivities. While the actress refrained from revealing her cousin and soon-to-be brother-in-law’s photos before the ceremony, she gave fans a glimpse of the outfit she is planning to wear at the ceremony. It seems like Priyanka will be wearing a white saree from the house of Torani.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a close up shot of the outfit, giving fans a glimpse of the intricate work done on the outfit. She also revealed that she recieved a letter and a picture along with the saree. Sharing the photo, Priyanka said, “Wow thank you @toraniofficial not just for your exquisite work but also the intentional letter. Big fan. Lots of love."

Priyanka landed in Delhi earlier in the day. Priyanka was seen wearing a coffee brown outfit with a baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses. She was welcomed by the media. Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie were not seen with her.

It was reported on Friday that Priyanka will be making the short trip home for Parineeti’s special day. A source told Hindustan Times, “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family."

Parineeti and Raghav are having a traditional engagement ceremony at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. The engagement will begin at 5 PM and the rings will be exchanged at 8 PM, The Indian Express reported. Raghav has reportedly chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti will wear an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra.