Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses From Her Recent Italy Trip, Fans Call Her 'Self-Made Superstar'

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Not only does she enjoy unparalleled stardom in India but in the USA as well. As such, the Desi girl is bound to make headlines whenever she shares something on her social media timeline or steps out of home. Maintaining that trajectory, PeeCee was in Rome, Italy, for the Bvlgari Hotel’s inauguration earlier this month. And now the actress has dropped a photo dump of her Italian vacay.

On Saturday, the Citadel star took to her Instagram handle to drop a slew of pictures that also featured her posing with her manager. The duo looked gorgeous as ever in black and white outfits. As for the rest of the album, it had sneak peeks of other eminent celebs from the entertainment industry, aesthetic looking churches in Rome, clips showcasing the vintage streets of the city, a snap of herself sitting inside a plane and flaunting a thumbs up sign while enjoying pizza and more. Her caption read, “Italia photo dump 🇮🇹 ❤️ 🌟#bestteamever!"