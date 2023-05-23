Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In Thigh-High Slit Outfit, Fans Say ‘Desi Girl Crushing It Globally’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ruling the world and how. The actress has indeed come a long way with rich content driven as well as commercial films along with her philanthropic deeds. Her global recognition is proof of the same. Having said that, she turned cover star for a leading magazine globally.

Sharing pictures of the same, “POV: You see the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains in Topanga, on a hot day, and everything around was in full bloom (thanks to the crazy rain we’ve had this year in SoCal 😋)That’s the story behind these pictures we shot for @thezoereport 💕."

Fans on seeing the photos couldn’t stop admiring her. One of them gushed and said, ‘POV : you see your Desi Girl crushing it globally!! 😍😍’. Another fan wrote, ‘Prii is the sun that shines in every look.’ ‘Priyanka I swear ONG! U R my topp topp favvv! In every aspect of life tho! believe me U R the most beautiful n gorgeous girl on this planet 🌍 🔥😍💕,’ read another one.

Priyanka Chopra’s journey in showbiz has been an inspiration. The actress started her career by entering a beauty pageant back in 2000, then stepped into Bollywood to deliver films that were widely loved and appreciated. She has now become a global icon with multiple Hollywood titles to her credit.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently seen in the web series Citadel. The series has been praised by fans and very soon its Indian version will be aired. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in it. She recently starred in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.