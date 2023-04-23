HOT! Priyanka Chopra Slips Into Plunging Neckline Dress and Nick Jonas Can't Keep His Hands Off Her

Priyanka Chopra raised temperatures with her latest photos from Rome. The actress was in the city to promote her upcoming series Citadel and was joined by Nick Jonas. While the couple had heads turning with their red carpet appearance, Priyanka shared photos from the couple’s sizzling photo shoot done before their red carpet appearance and it is evident, Nick couldn’t take his eyes off her.

For the special night, Priyanka opted for a green plunging neckline gown. She topped the dress with a matching cape and tied her hair up into a chic hairdo. Meanwhile, Nick looked handsome in a tuxedo. In the photos, Priyanka and Nick posed in their room and in the balcony, with their chemistry setting Instagram on fire. Priyanka was seen holding Nick close in one of the photos while Nick admired her.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Roman holiday 💚." Fans took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. “Alexa, play ‘Sexual’ by Nick Jonas," a comment read. “He can’t keep his eyes off you," noticed another. “You two are so hot," a third user said.

Prior to Rome, a special Citadel premiere was also held in London and Mumbai. The show marks Priyanka’s web series debut with Richard Madden. Helmed by The Russo Brothers, Citadel is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.

Priyanka returned home on Saturday and one of the first things she did was spend quality time with her daughter Malti Marie. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which the mother-daughter duo was seen spending play time together.

Besides Citadel, Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba for Heads of State. The actress shared the news on Instagram and wrote, ‘On to the next.’ Reportedly, the shoot will begin in May this year. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is being produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

