Priyanka Chopra Starrer Love Again FIRST Review Out: Rajkummar Rao Calls It 'Sweet, Fun' Film

Rajkummar Rao attended the special premiere of Love Again in the US and shared his review of Priyanka Chopra's film.

May 04, 2023

The first review of Priyanka Chopra’s new film Love Again has been shared by none other than her The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao. The Bollywood actor was invited to the special screening of the Hollywood film in the US. Hours after the premiere, Rajkummar took to his Instagram Stories and shared a happy selfie with Priyanka along with his review of the film.

In the post, Rajkummar wrote, “Congratulations Priyanka Chopra on #LoveAgain. Really enjoyed this sweet, fin, romantic comedy with some fine performances and you were fab as always my friend. Thank you for having me for your New York screening of the film."

Priyanka Chopra attended the premiere of her new film Love Again in New York City on Wednesday night. She was joined by her husband, singer Nick Jonas and her co-star in the movie Sam Heughan. Priyanka slipped into a powder blue mermaid-style gown by Nina Ricci at the premiere. Also attending the premiere were Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas.

Love Again revolves around Mira (played by Priyanka) who is not over her partner’s sudden passing away even after two years. She often sends messages to her dead partner’s phone number to cope with the grief. However, life takes a turn and Rob (Sam Heughan) starts using the number. Inevitably, he reads her messages but doesn’t know who she is. As every romcom has it, the strangers meet but it isn’t all fairytale! Mira is on a horrible date with a man, played by Nick Jonas. Eventually, the two cross paths and fall in love.

The film is slated to release on May 5. This marks Priyanka’s third Hollywood film after Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic. She is also currently headlining Prime Video’s international series Citadel.

