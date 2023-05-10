Priyanka Chopra Started 'Feeling Invisible' With Ex Boyfriends, Says 'I Didn't Even Date Nick...'

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra opened up about her past relationships in a new interview. The actress, who has not publicly dated anyone, was rumoured to be dating Shahid Kapoor and Harman Baweja. In an international interview, Priyanka said that in her past relationships, she began feeling ‘invisible’ after a certain point. She also added that when Nick approached her, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to date her.

“I didn’t even date Nick at that time because I was just, like, ‘I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.’ And the repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I need to be the caretaker," she explained. “Always feeling like it’s okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he’s propped up," she told Alex Cooper on the episode of Call Her Daddy.

“I just started feeling invisible in my relationships. [But] my husband makes me feel so seen. And so heard," she added. Speaking about the singer making a move, Priyanka recalled, “Literally, his message was, ‘I’ve been told we should meet,’ How cocky? So Sexy."

Advertisement

Still unsure about going on a date with him, she decided to search him up on Google and came across his song ‘Close.’ “[I thought], ‘That body deserves at least a date.’ Every time he sings that song on stage for me, I get weak in the knees… I landed on that video and I saw it and I had to like open the window or something," she added.

Priyanka had not addressed dating rumours in the past. Even when she sat down for an episode of Koffee With Karan after her wedding, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor grilled her about her dating Shahid Kapoor and the actress maintained her silence on the rumours.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here