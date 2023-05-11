Priyanka Chopra Starts Prep For Heads of State, Baby Maltie Turns Mama's Assistant

Priyanka Chopra is a name that needs no introduction. She has taken both Bollywood and Hollywood by storm and proven time and again that she’s a force to be reckoned with. Now, after the massive success of her latest thriller series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra is back with her next big project: Heads of State. And with a star-studded cast that includes John Cena and Idris Elba, it’s no wonder that fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this upcoming blockbuster. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to share the exciting news with her followers.

She recently shared a glimpse into her preparation process on Instagram, with pictures of her diligently studying the script and taking detailed notes. The cover page of the script read, “White shooting script, Blue revisions, as of 05.01.2023."

In another picture, her daughter, Malti Marie can be seen curiously looking at the laptop screen, while Diana is seen peeking from behind. She captioned the picture as, “Helping mama at work. Diana watching carefully."

It was in April this year when Priyanka Chopra announced her collaboration with John Cena and Idris Elba for the highly-anticipated project, Heads of State. The action-packed thriller, produced by Amazon Studios, has been the talk of the town ever since the actress teased fans with an Instagram post featuring the news article about the project, captioned “On to the next."

Although the plot details of the upcoming action thriller film are kept under wraps, as per Deadline it has been described a cross between Air Force One and Midnight Run.

Other than Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra’s fans in India are eagerly waiting for her upcoming film, Love Again, directed by James Strouse. The romantic drama, in which she stars opposite Sam Heughan, is set to release in Indian theatres on May 12. The film has already created a buzz, especially with the news of a cameo appearance by her husband Nick Jonas.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the actress explained that she was initially supposed to shoot a steamy scene with a random actor, but Nick Jonas stepped in and agreed to play her love interest instead. “During COVID, having someone just lick my face, I was not about it. So I was like, ‘Please, Nick, could you do it?’ And he was such a sport," she said.

Priyanka Chopra further revealed that Nick Jonas was fully committed to his role as the ‘douchebag’ character and even practised for it.