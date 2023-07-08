Priyanka Chopra Stops Esha Deol From Announcing Ameesha Patel's Name At Awards; Netizens Call Her Bratty

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and has been grabbing headlines after reports started coming in that she has left Farhan Akhtar’s next film Jee Le Zaraa. Well, nothing has been made official till now but the speculation is going strong on social media. And today another video of her has surfaced online. The actress has been getting badly trolled for her behaviour towards Esha Deol in the video.

The video, shared by Reddit, shows her not allowing Esha Deol to announce Ameesha Patel’s name at an awards show. In an old video of Priyanka Chopra and Esha Deol looked stunning as they wore black-hued ensembles. We can see Priyanka announcing the name of Ameesha Patel as she bagged the award for the best debut female. What grabbed everyone’s attention was when Esha Deol tried to take the mic from Priyanka, but she ignored it and continued to announce the winner’s name. At the end of the video, we can see how Esha quickly took the award and hand it to Ameesha.

Watch the video here: