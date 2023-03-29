Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines for her recent tell-all interview in which she spoke about why she decided to take a break from Bollywood and shift her base to the America. The actress revealed that she was being “pushed into a corner" in Bollywood and got “tired of politics".

Amid all this, an old photo of Priyanka partying with Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan has emerged on social media and is now going viral. In the picture, the trio is joined by Sussanne Khan, Arjun Rampal and his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The throwback pic, shared by @apparitionnow, has attracted a lot of attention on Twitter. Priyanka Chopra and SRK worked together in Farhan Akhtar’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview revealed that she left Bollywood after she had “a beef with people" in the industry. Priyanka Chopra made her way into Hollywood with the 2015 television series Quantico. She also featured in a few music videos including ‘In My City’ and ‘Exotic’.

During the same interview with Dax Shepardon, Priyanka Chopra revealed that the makers would “lightened up" her skin tone in Bollywood films and it was extremely “damaging".

“I remember when I joined movies, I was considered dusky, written as the dusky actress and I was like ‘What is dusky? What does it mean?’. Yet, I did a commercial (for fairness cream) because you are doing a beauty brand. A beauty brand is a really big part of an actress’ trajectory. And all the beauty brands were selling those creams," Priyanka said.

Priyanka mentioned that she was “lightened up" for many roles through makeup and then blasting lighting. “There was a song which I still remember. It was called ‘Chitti dudh kudi’ which means a girl who is as white as milk and I ain’t that but I was playing her and I was really lightened up in the movie," she said.

