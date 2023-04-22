Priyanka Chopra Talks About Malti Marie's First Trip To India, 'She Ate Paneer With Both Her Hands.'

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Not only does she enjoy unparalleled stardom in India but in the USA as well. As such, the Desi girl is bound to make headlines whenever she shares something on her social media timeline or steps out of home. Maintaining that trajectory, PeeCee was quite a rave when she visited India recently with daughter Malti Marie Jonas and husband Nick Jonas. Now the actress has gone candid about Malti Marie’s first ever trip to India.

During an interview with The Tribune, Priyanka Chopra shared, “My hours have changed, they have become less. I go home whenever I have a break. I don’t work on the weekends. In a way, my priorities have changed. Now she has reached a certain age and is healthy and we can travel with her. We have brought her to India and now she is sitting at my mother’s home and eating paneer with both her hands."

Speaking about her aspirations for the future, Priyanka Chopra added, “Professional goal that I want to achieve is, I want to be able to create a filmography that has the variety that I had when I was working in Bollywood. You know every film that I did, I played a different kind of character. I did many different genres of work. I haven’t done that yet in Hollywood."

She emphasized further, “I’ve just about started my journey and I’m hoping in the next decade of my life that I can have that kind of rainbow of various roles, challenging roles and work with the best filmmakers in Hollywood and in Bollywood."

On the professional front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

