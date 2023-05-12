Priyanka Chopra To Attend Parineeti-Raghav Engagement; Ceremony Set To Be in Punjabi Style

As per reports, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will be exchanging engagement vows on May 13 in Delhi. The occasion will be graced by approximately 150 guests, comprising their loved ones and close friends. Speculations about their relationship have been circulating ever since they were spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying a meal at a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will be joining the celebrations in Delhi. The couple will get engaged in a traditional ceremony that will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. A source close to the development confirms that Priyanka will be reaching Delhi on the morning of May 13. “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family," added the source.

Parineeti is currently in Delhi with her family, overseeing the preparations for the big day. The couple intends to keep the ceremony intimate, with only family members and close friends in attendance. “They are not trying to keep the engagement a secret, but definitely want to keep it intimate with only family and close friends in attendance. It is a big occasion for the couple and they want to embark on the new beginning with the whole family," said the source.

Divulging details about the engagement, the source shared, “The engagement will be in Punjabi style full of naach, gaana and dhoom. The theme of the engagement is pastel, which also reflects in their personalities. The guests have been informed about it, and are expected to be in sync with it."

On being asked if the couple make a public appearance for the media after the ceremony, the source added, “Well, that is what they have not decided yet. They might plan to go for it, but they haven’t made up their mind for the same yet," shares the source, adding that they have not thought about the wedding yet. “The focus is on engagement right now."

Parineeti and Raghav have reportedly planned to wear matching outfits for their engagement ceremony. Raghav has chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti will slip into an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra.