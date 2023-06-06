Priyanka Chopra To Star Opposite Jr NTR In Prashanth Neel's Next: Reports

Jr NTR has appeared in some of the most popular films like Jai Lava Kusa, Simhadri, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Janatha Garage and RRR, to name a few. In South India, he has a huge fan base and the actor has also gained a fair amount of international acclaim following the success of his superhit film RRR. The film has also won the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. According to reports, Jr NTR has signed a film with KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel.

There were rumours regarding the female protagonist for the Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR film. From Deepika Padukone to Mrunal Thakur, all these leading actresses were rumoured to star opposite the RRR actor. However, now it has been reported that global star Priyanka Chopra has been roped in to play the female lead in the action-packed film. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers of the film.

According to reports, the film is a pan-India action entertainer, with the backdrop of the India-Pakistan border. Reportedly, it is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts and is expected to hit theatres next year.