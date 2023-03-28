After Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra received support from her cousin, actress Meera Chopra. Taking to Twitter, Meera retweeted Kangana’s tweets speaking in support of Priyanka after the Fashion actress said she was ‘pushed to the corner’ in Bollywood and ‘got tired of the politics’. Priyanka was speaking about her decision to move to Hollywood when she made the shocking statements.

Joining Kangana to support Priyanka, Meera said that Priyanka’s international achievements are a tight slap on the faces of those who bullied the actress in Bollywood. “No matter how big or successfull an outsider becomes, but in the end they willl still be an outsider. Cutting them, smothering them will never stop, if u dont follow the rule book. But what @priyankachopra achieved is a tight slap on their faces!!" Meera tweeted.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Kangana made shocking claims, accusing Karan Johar of ‘banning’ her in Bollywood. “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry" a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her," Kangana tweeted.

“Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India," she added. Accusing him of being ‘obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic’, Kangana said he should be held accountable.

Priyanka Chopra made her way into Hollywood after she starred in the 2015 television series Quantico. She also featured in a few music videos including ‘In My City’ and ‘Exotic’.

Read all the Latest Movies News here