Priyanka Chopra's 'Angel' Malti Marie Looks Adorable In This Picture; Seen Yet?

Priyanka Chopra has finally taken a break from her busy schedule. The actress, who last appeared in Citadel, decided to spend some quality time with her family by the seaside. Now, she is seemingly on a short getaway with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Priyanka took to her official Instagram Stories and shared a lovely still of Malti Marie, with a caption that read: ‘Angel (red heart emoji)’.

In the picture, little Malti Marie dressed in a blue and red floral monokini, looked super adorable. She even wore a matching sun hat and sunglasses. The little munchkin was absolutely enjoying her trip. Take a look here:

Advertisement

Even Nick Jonas shared a picture of himself from his family holiday and captioned it, “I got vacation eyes."

A few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of another family moment together as they went for a picnic on Sunday. The priceless picture captured the parents enjoying their time with their little one.